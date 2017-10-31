What your Halloween costume says about your personality

(WFLA) — HAPPY HALLOWEEN! What you’re wearing to celebrate the spooky holiday may say more about your personality than you think.
According to Psychology Today, costumes are a way to explore someone you aren’t.
Nurse, Maid, School Girl: The more subservient roles actually show that you are a strong, independent woman confident enough to wear a costume where it looks like you need rescuing.
Superhero: You are exploring a time in your life where you’re building an identity.
Vein Vampires, Grim Reapers, Devils, Witches: You’re affected by the political culture and are going as a predator rather than prey.
Pop Culture: Conversation starter costumes mean you are the life of the party.
Homemade: You are crafty, which means you are also showing off your mental assets.
Rockstars, Athletes, Actors: You are channeling someone else’s personality, hoping to connect and communicate with others. You’re also showing a bit of your inner fantasy life.
- SUSPECT SKETCHES, 911 CALL RELEASED IN SHERRI PAPINI KIDNAPPING
- 3 MEN ARRESTED IN SAN JOSE KILLING, ACCUSED OF TARGETING BROTHELS
- 3 SF PUBLIC SCHOOLS SHOW HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- OFFICER TAKES KID TO MCDONALDS ON BDAY AFTER NO ONE PICKS HIM UP
- FEMALE GANG MEMBER’S ‘HOT’ MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL
- TEEN TO BE TRIED AS ADULT IN MURDER OF 8-YEAR-OLD MADDY MIDDLETON