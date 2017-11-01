SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Tenderloin District on Wednesday night, police said.
The shooting happened on Market and Turk streets at around 5 p.m. Police were investigating a shooting between two people.
One suspect is in custody and a victim was rushed to the hospital with shots to the leg.
No other information has been made available by police.
