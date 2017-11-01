1 hurt, 1 arrested after shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Tenderloin District on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened on Market and Turk streets at around 5 p.m. Police were investigating a shooting between two people.

One suspect is in custody and a victim was rushed to the hospital with shots to the leg.

No other information has been made available by police.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

