16-year-old human trafficking victim located in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (KRON)–On Friday night a Fairfield police officer rescued a 16-year-old girl who was a victim of human trafficking.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, the officer found the girl in the 1400 block of West Texas Street. The victim told police she was a runaway from Fresno and in the past four years had been trafficked in Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Oakland and San Jose.

Based on information police obtained from the victim, her alleged pimp, 38-year-old Fairfield resident Leshone Jonhson was arrested.

Johnson was taken to Solano County Jail and charged with pandering and pimping.

The victim was taken into protective custody and will be reunited with her family.

