SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Three people were killed in a crash off of Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County Wednesday morning.

Authorities sent out an alert at around 8 a.m. that the State Route 35, also known as Skyline Boulevard, was closed in both directions between Highway 84 to State Route 92 due to a major accident.

CHP officers said a car was traveling southbound on Skyline Boulevard when it veered off the roadway, struck a tree and fell down an embankment.

All three occupants of the vehicle died in the crash.

Their identities have not yet been released.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

