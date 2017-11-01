SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Three people were killed in a crash off of Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County Wednesday morning.
Authorities sent out an alert at around 8 a.m. that the State Route 35, also known as Skyline Boulevard, was closed in both directions between Highway 84 to State Route 92 due to a major accident.
CHP officers said a car was traveling southbound on Skyline Boulevard when it veered off the roadway, struck a tree and fell down an embankment.
All three occupants of the vehicle died in the crash.
Their identities have not yet been released.
Further details are unavailable at this time.
- STABBING LEAVES SF SAFEWAY EMPLOYEE FIGHTING FOR LIFE
- BICYCLIST SHOT NEAR SAN JOSE VTA STATION
- CULTURAL APPROPRIATENESS OF MOANA HALLOWEEN COSTUME DEBATED
- POLICE: CHILD FATALLY STABS HIMSELF AS MOM BEATS, CHOKES HIM
- RAIN TO HIT BAY AREA BY WEEK’S END
- KRON4 & THE SALVATION ARMY: NORTH BAY FIRE RELIEF FUNDRAISER