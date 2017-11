Avoid Altamont Pass Road due to major injury collision

(KRON) — Police are asking drivers to avoid Altamont Pass Road near Grant Line Road Wednesday afternoon due to a major injury collision.

Officials with CHP Dublin said to avoid the area in a tweet at 1:13 p.m.

They are also asking for any witnesses to call them at (925) 828-0466.

Further details were not provided by CHP.

