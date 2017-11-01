Beathard takes placeholder role after 49ers add Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Rookie C.J. Beathard has gotten a quick lesson on how fleeting life can be in the NFL.

Just two weeks after being given the chance to show whether he could be the quarterback of the future in San Francisco, Beathard has been relegated to placeholder status after the 49ers made a big trade for Jimmy Garoppolo.

“Obviously I was a little shocked,” Beathard said Wednesday. “It’s my first time, I’m a rookie in this business. It’s my first big encounter with a big move being made. But, it’s awesome. Jimmy is a good guy. It’s been nice getting to know him already.”