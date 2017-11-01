Beathard takes placeholder role after 49ers add Garoppolo

By Published: Updated:
San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, center, watches as Jimmy Garoppolo, left, and C.J. Beathard throw during a practice at the team's NFL training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Rookie C.J. Beathard has gotten a quick lesson on how fleeting life can be in the NFL.

Just two weeks after being given the chance to show whether he could be the quarterback of the future in San Francisco, Beathard has been relegated to placeholder status after the 49ers made a big trade for Jimmy Garoppolo.

“Obviously I was a little shocked,” Beathard said Wednesday. “It’s my first time, I’m a rookie in this business. It’s my first big encounter with a big move being made. But, it’s awesome. Jimmy is a good guy. It’s been nice getting to know him already.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s