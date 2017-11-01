Discovery Bay murder suspect in custody

DISCOVERY BAY (KRON) — A Discovery Bay murder suspect is in custody, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives were searching for 19-year-old Brayan Zavala, of Antioch, in connection with the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Bradley MacHugh.

Around 12:50 a.m. police received calls of a disturbance near Keats Ct. While deputies were on their way, police say another caller reported a man was shot and laying on the street on the 1700 block of Wilde Dr.

At the scene, officers found Machugh unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds.

A good Samaritan was already giving him CPR when they arrived.

Paramedics quickly took over, but Machugh did not survive.

