Discovery Bay murder suspect in custody

DISCOVERY BAY (KRON) — A Discovery Bay murder suspect is in custody, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives were searching for 19-year-old Brayan Zavala, of Antioch, in connection with the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Bradley MacHugh.
Around 12:50 a.m. police received calls of a disturbance near Keats Ct. While deputies were on their way, police say another caller reported a man was shot and laying on the street on the 1700 block of Wilde Dr.
At the scene, officers found Machugh unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds.
A good Samaritan was already giving him CPR when they arrived.
Paramedics quickly took over, but Machugh did not survive.
