El Cerrito police solve 2005 sexual assault case

EL CERRITO (KRON)– The El Cerrito Police Department has solved a cold case stemming from an alleged sexual assault that happened in 2005.

According to the department, officers revisited DNA evidence and investigators were able to identify a possible suspect through leads in other cases.

A new DNA test was performed and 33-year-old Keith Asberry of Richmond was identified as the suspect in the case, police said.

On Feb. 14,2005 two women arrived home to their apartment in El Cerrito in the early evening hours. Shortly after the women entered their residence, there was a knock at the front door.

One of the victims opened the doors and was confronted by the suspect who was armed with a handgun.

The suspect, Asberry, forced his way into the victims’ apartment demanding money and jewelry.

Officers said he then sexually assaulted one of the two women. After the assault, he forced the victims from their apartment at gunpoint and demanded a key to their car and told them to get in it.

The victims refused to get into the car and Asberry drove off in their vehicle.

Asberry is currently in custody in Alameda County for other sexual assault cases and was formally charged for the El Cerrito case on Oct. 20. He’s being held without bail.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES