Fatal crash on westbound I-80 near San Pablo

SAN PABLO (KRON)– California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near San Pablo.

The accident happened near the San Pablo Dam Road exit just before 4:00 a.m.

Traffic is squeezing by as only the two left lanes are open. KRON4’s Robin Winston suggests leaving as early as possible.

Hot Spot #Richmond WB 80/San Pablo Dam Rd. Fatal Accident blocking all but the left lane, jammed through the scene. https://t.co/9RJlDGuvjT pic.twitter.com/RrzDsm2Vt0 — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) November 1, 2017

