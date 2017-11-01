NYC truck attack suspect faces terror charge

NEW YORK (AP) – Federal prosecutors have charged a Uzbek immigrant with a terrorism charge related to the deadly truck attack on a New York bike path.

Suspected Sayfullo Saipov was charged Wednesday in a criminal complaint in the Tuesday afternoon attack that killed eight people near the World Trade Center.

The complaint says he drove the truck down the bike lane intentionally. Investigators say they recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

A court proceeding is scheduled in federal court. It’s unclear whether the man will appear. He was shot by police and hospitalized.

A family friend with whom the man stayed in Ohio has told The Cincinnati Enquirer he was “really calm” and worked hard.

