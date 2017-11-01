Fresno gang member whose ‘hot’ mugshot went viral pleads guilty to concealed firearm charge

Mirella Ponce (Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — The Fresno gang member whose ‘hot’ mugshot went viral pleaded guilty to a weapons charge on Wednesday.

Mirella Ponce, 20, was arrested with a loaded gun in the car with her infant child and two other gang members, police said, but the Fresno Police Department’s Facebook post gained attention the of some … eccentric commenters.

“The only crime she committed was stealing my heart.” -Facebook comment

The post had thousands of shares.

The comment “The only crime she committed was stealing my heart” even got thousands of its own likes reactions.

Many other comments came from people who said they’d be happy to bail her out of jail.

Some more concerned commenters took her arrest more seriously than others.

“All about her looks and not about the child in the car or the fact she’s a gang member carrying a gun with other gang members,” one commenter wrote.

Ponce eventually posted bail, but there was no word as to who paid up.

On Monday, Ponce pleaded guilty to one count of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. The other three charges — which included carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of firearm with a probation restriction, and child abuse and endangerment — were all dismissed.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 18.

