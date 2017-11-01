Hair Salon Sanitation: Five things to know

(KELO) — Dozens of salons in South Dakota have failed state inspections this year.

Here are five things you should watch out for.

When it comes to getting your hair done, do you ever think about how combs brush through dozens of people’s hair every day?

“There are lots of different people that we’re seeing,” Atoley Salon Cosmetologist Chelsea Munson said.

That’s why it’s not a bad idea to brush up on salon sanitation. First off, cosmetologists should clean all combs, scissors and hair clips before each use.

“If someone did have lice, it could get on the comb,” Munson said.

Number two on the list? Your cosmetologist or barber should clean capes and towels in between every customer.

“It’s actually touching the skin. Anything that touches the skin can have cells that shed, which will transfer to the next person,” Munson said.

After a towel is dirty, employees should place it in a covered container. State inspectors have found that some salons are violating that policy.

“We’re constantly doing towels. We have two washers and dryers just to keep up with towels,” Kory McKay with Chameleon Hair Design said.

Salons should also keep up with cleaning the floors. You should not see someone else’s hair all over if that person is not currently sitting in a seat. Last but not least, every cosmetologist in the state should also have a license and get it renewed every year. That should be displayed, so you can see it.

“Our goal is to ensure that every person who comes in and out of here is safe and protected from any fungicides or bacteria,” McKay said.

Hairy situations you will hopefully avoid by paying attention to these guidelines.

