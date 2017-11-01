Halloween night shooting injures 3 men in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — A shooting in Oakland injured three men Halloween night, according to police.

At around 11:21 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Broadway, police said.

When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

One of the three victims is in critical, but stable condition.

The other two victims are in stable condition.

This is an active investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Section at (510) 238-3426.

Further details were unavailable.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES