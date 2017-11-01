SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A public health alert has been issued because salads contaminated with bacteria were shipped to some Trader Joe’s stores in California.

People are being warned that the salads could cause health problems.

The salads with chicken were made by a Vallejo-based company called Ghiringhelli Specialty Foods.

There’s concern they could cause listeriosis.

They were sold in plastic containers at Trader Joe’s with the name Broccoli Slaw and Kale Salad with White Chicken Meat.

There’s a public health alert, but they’re not being recalled because they’re probably not being sold any longer or they’re past their “use-by” dates.

Food inspectors say anyone who has the salads should throw them out or return them to the store where they were bought.

Listeriosis is a serious infection that can cause symptoms including fever, muscle aches, and even convulsions.

Older people and pregnant women are particularly at risk.

Food inspectors say the disease can be treated with antibiotics.

