Man shot by Sonoma County deputies after attempting to run victim over

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– A Sonoma County deputy shot a man in the arm Tuesday night after he allegedly tried to run a victim over in a stolen truck, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of block of Bailhache Ave in Healdsburg.

According to sheriffs, deputies were dispatched to the area regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect intentionally hit an acquaintance with his vehicle during an argument, authorities said.

The suspect, who also had a $50,000 restraining order violation arrest warrant, fled in a stolen truck which deputies soon spotted near the Vineyard Creek apartments off Airport Blvd.

Deputies attempted to stop the suspect, but he kept going and drove through a nearby mobile home park.

When the suspect reached the end of the mobile home park, deputies fired their handguns at the suspect, hitting him twice in the arm, at which point he immediately surrendered, sheriff’s said.

The suspect was treated for his injuries at the scene and was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to recover.

