THORNTON (KRON) — Two people are dead on Wednesday night after a shooting at a Colorado Walmart, police said.

The shooting took place at a Thornton Walmart.

Two men are dead, and a woman has been rushed to the hospital.

The crime scene is still active, but there is no active shooter.

