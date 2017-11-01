THORNTON (KRON) — Two people are dead on Wednesday night after a shooting at a Colorado Walmart, police said.

The shooting took place at a Thornton Walmart.

Two men are dead, and a woman has been rushed to the hospital.

The crime scene is still active, but there is no active shooter.

PIO on scene. Media should stage on E. 98th Ave, east of Grant St. (2) confirmed deceased adult males, (1) adult female transported pic.twitter.com/HU4YcZ2Wlz — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

