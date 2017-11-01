New York terror suspect linked to social media with ISIS-related material

Here are the latest developments in the attack:

The suspect

Officers were able to talk to Saipov before the surgery, but it was unclear if he told them anything, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Saipov came to the United States in 2010 from the central Asian nation of Uzbekistan, a law enforcement source said.

Most recently, he lived in New Jersey, according to a law enforcement source. Neighbors said he recently lived at least part-time in Paterson, New Jersey, not far from New York.

Just over six months ago, Saipov began driving for Uber in New Jersey, the company told CNN. He passed a background check and did not have any rider complaints about his safety as a driver, according to Uber.