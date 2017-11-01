NEW YORK (KRON/AP) — The New York truck attack suspect entered court in a wheelchair on Wednesday, handcuffed and with feet shackled, to face terrorism charges.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, is accused of driving a truck onto a New York bike path and killing eight people.

The Uzbek immigrant appeared in the New York federal courthouse Wednesday handcuffed and with his feet shackled.

Federal prosecutors say he was “consumed by hate and a twisted ideology” when he attacked people on the bike path on Tuesday.

He is charged with providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. His attorneys haven’t responded to calls seeking comment.

He was at Bellevue Hospital on Wednesday, recovering from the gunshot wound inflicted by a police officer who stopped the attack.

Prosecutors say he was stopped a “brave” police officer, who shot and wounded him Tuesday.

They say he had been planning the attack for months.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES