Officer-involved shooting in Castro neighborhood leaves suspect, police officer wounded

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning that left a police officer and a suspect wounded.

According to police, around 12:03 a.m. on Halloween night, officers working in the Castro neighborhood were flagged down by a resident regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area of 18th and Diamond Streets.

Officers approached the vehicle and there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and at least one officer.

One officer was transported to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The suspect was also transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

The conditions of the officer and suspect are unknown at this time, authorities said.

 

