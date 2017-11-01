Study: Humans love dogs more than people

This Sept. 29, 2015, photo provided by Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine shows seven week-old puppies born by in vitro fertilization at the Baker Institute for Animal Health in Ithaca, N.Y. The advancement opens the door for conserving endangered species of canids and for eradicating heritable diseases in dogs. (Michael Carroll/Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine via AP)

(KRON) — Humans love dogs more than other humans, according to a new study from a British medical research charity.

It staged two donation campaigns–one for dogs and the other for people.

The donation for dogs received more money than the donation for humans.

Then, another study from Northeastern University revealed people felt more sympathy for dogs.

Researchers say people were a lot less distressed when adult humans were victimized compared to puppies.

