Study: Humans love dogs more than people

(KRON) — Humans love dogs more than other humans, according to a new study from a British medical research charity.

It staged two donation campaigns–one for dogs and the other for people.

The donation for dogs received more money than the donation for humans.

Then, another study from Northeastern University revealed people felt more sympathy for dogs.

Researchers say people were a lot less distressed when adult humans were victimized compared to puppies.

