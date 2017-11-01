The World According to Gary: Dodgers beat Astros, force World Series to Game 7

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the World Series and the 49ers’ new quarterback Jimmy Garoppola.
On Wednesday Dodger Stadium will be hosting Game 7 of a World Series for the first time in its storied history.The Los Angeles Dodgers have stretched the Fall Classic to the limit by rallying for a 3-1 win over the Houston Astros.
The 49ers introduced their new quarterback, Jimmy Garoppola, yesterday and he seems to be overjoyed with the new move. Darya says he’s the best thing since sliced bread.
