Trick-or-treater finds blade in Halloween candy

KOIN Published:
A Beaverton mom says the blade was found in her daughter's Halloween candy. (Beaverton Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton, Oregon mom says her daughter found a blade in her Halloween candy.

The woman says she took her kids trick-or-treating near NW Cornelius Pass Road and NW Quatama Road.

Her 13-year-old daughter found the blade inside a Twix bar after getting home.

The blade appeared to have possibly come from a pencil sharpener. It’s unknown if the wrapper was completely sealed before the girl touched it.

Officials caution parents to inspect candy closely.

