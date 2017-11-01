VIDEO: Fire on Caltrain bridge in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON)–Fire crews in San Jose raced to the scene of a fire on the Willow Street Bridge heavily used by Caltrain early Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out around 3:25 a.m. near the Guadalupe Parkway. The flames engulfed the wooden train trestle.
The fire was knocked down within an hour. Fire officials believe the fire may have been started by a homeless person who lives in one of the encampments in the area.
Caltrain has trains going through the area on a single track, but say delays are expected to be minimal.
