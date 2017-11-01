VIDEO: Former mayor ‘whoops tail’ of accused burglar with paddle

JACKSON, Ms. (AP) — The former mayor of Mississippi’s largest city subdued and paddled a man who police say was burglarizing his vehicle.
Jackson police arrested 22-year-old Juwuan Bibbs on Sunday at Tony Yarber’s house. Yarber told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he caught Bibbs breaking into his truck.
Yarber dragged Bibbs into his garage, held him on the floor and hit him with a paddle while awaiting police.
In a video, Yarber shouts at the suspect and says: “When you break in people’s stuff, it’s because somebody ain’t whooped your tail!”
Yarber is a minister and former school principal. He lost re-election this year.
Police recovered a handgun they believe belonged to Bibbs. He is charged with auto burglary and marijuana possession. It’s unclear if Bibbs has a lawyer.
