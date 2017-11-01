SUNNYVALE (KRON) — Police in Sunnyvale updated the public on an officer-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday.

A police K-9 was killed in the incident.

On Wednesday, the flag is at half-staff in honor of Jax, a police dog who died in the line of duty.

The suspect killed has been identified as Jesus Contreres.

The dog was killed by a suspect, who himself was shot and killed by an officer on Tuesday.

Late on Wednesday, police released the name of the dead man and the officer who shot him, they say, in self-defense.

Police say Contreres stabbed his girlfriend and killed the police dog

Fellow officers and people in the community have been dropping off flowers and other items at a memorial for other officers who died in the line of duty.

And KRON4 has a picture of Jax.

He was 4 years old and had at least 26 arrests to his credit.

Police are planning a moral formal tribute to Jax at a later date.

#Sunnyvale Chief Pham Ngo:suspect Jesus Contreres shot & killed in self defense by Officer after he stabbed girlfriend and killed police dog pic.twitter.com/GM2HYJgQfe — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) November 1, 2017

