49ers place WR Pierre Garcon on IR with neck injury

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon (15) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, in Santa Clara, Calif. Garcon spent the past five seasons with the Washington Redskins. He's still looking for his first touchdown with San Francisco. The 49ers play at the Redskins on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers are placing leading receiver Pierre Garcon on injured reserve for the remainder of the season with a neck injury.

The 49ers announced the decision Thursday. The team says Garcon has a non-displaced fracture of the C5 pedicle. The typical rehabilitation time for that type of injury is eight weeks.

Garcon led the team with 40 catches for 500 yards before getting hurt last weekend in a loss at Philadelphia. Garcon had signed a five-year deal this offseason as a free agent that could be worth up to $47.5 million.

