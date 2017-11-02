Amazon rolls out Black Friday deals early

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon unveils new devices, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Black Friday is 22 days away, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from releasing its deals early.

The online retailer opened its Black Friday Deals store early for holiday shoppers.

Shoppers can start checking things off their family’s Christmas list now. There are deals on everything from electronics and toys to clothing.

Check out some of our holiday must-haves:

  • Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot
  • Oster Simple Blend 100 10-Speed Blender with Blend and Go Cup, Black
  • Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker
  • LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Transformation 75183 Building Kit
  • KidKraft Bookcase, Grey
  • Baby Alive Super Snacks Snackin’ Noodles Baby

