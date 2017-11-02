Chilly temperatures set in ahead of Bay Area storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A storm system is slowly making its way towards the Bay Area and on Friday rain is expected to fall.
KRON4’s James Fletcher said the bulk of the storm will take form overnight and push into Saturday. Temperatures around the Bay Area will continue to fall ahead of the incoming storm coming in from the Northwest.
Prepare for some unsettled weather up until Sunday.
