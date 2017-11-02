McDonald’s is bringing back its McRib sandwich

(WFLA) – Hate it or love it, the McRib sandwich is back on the menu at McDonald’s, CNN Money reported and the fast-food chain confirmed in a statement.

McDonald’s teased the sandwich’s return on its website with a “coming soon” McRib page, and Twitter accounts for McDonald’s SoCal and McDonald’s Hawaii have also promoted its return.

“The McRib is truly an iconic sandwich and has been a fan favorite since its debut on the McDonald’s menu 35 years ago,” Chef Chad Schafer said in the release. “Our customers are passionate and tell us they enjoy the sweetness of the barbeque sauce, which pairs perfectly with the hints of pickles and onions. It’s more than a sandwich, it’s a legend.”

The McRib is reportedly made with 100 percent seasoned boneless pork, water, salt, dextrose and rosemary extract. Its sauce contains water, tomato paste, distilled vinegar, molasses, natural smoke flavor, modified food starch, salt, sugar, spices, soybean oil, xanthan gum, onion powder, garlic powder, chili pepper, sodium benzoate, caramel color and beet powder. It comes on a toasted bun, which is now free of high-fructose corn syrup.

The sandwich will be available for a limited time only at select locations this month.

A McRib locator map was created to show which stores are selling the sandwich.

