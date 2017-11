Oakland city workers set to strike in protest of unfair labor practices

OAKLAND (KRON)– Nearly 2,000 city employees in Oakland will hit the picket line Thursday evening which will impact some city services.

The union said it’s protesting unfair labor practices. The one-day strike is set to begin around 5:00 p.m.

Among those participating are librarians, building inspectors, street cleaning crews, and parking enforcement officers.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES