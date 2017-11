SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over 5,000 customers were without power in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, PG&E said.

But power was restored at around 4:45 p.m.

Customers lost power just before 3 p.m.

PG&E is investigating the cause.

