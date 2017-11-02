SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee gave KRON4 Sports Director Gary Radnich the key to the city during his 25th anniversary on KNBR radio on Thursday.

Gary started on KNBR on Nov. 2, 1992, 25 years ago.

Gary was joined by KRON4 anchor Pam Moore and various “mystery” guests through his show, heard on KNBR 680 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Even Alicia, his wife, joined in on the fun.

You can watch Gary weeknights on KRON4 News. And you can also hear him in the morning during The World According to Gary segment on the KRON4 Morning News.

Here’s to 25 more for Gary!

Here are some photos from the event:

Gary Radnich’s 25-year celebration View as list View as gallery Open Gallery