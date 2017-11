Police investigate bomb threat at Dublin High School

DUBLIN (KRON) — Police are investigating a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Dublin High School.

The Dublin Unified School District said that they are clearing the campus located at 8151 Village Parkway so law enforcement can search it thoroughly.

Officials said students were dismissed early and should go home immediately.

Any students who use public transportation are advised to go to Kolb Park. Wheels buses have been re-routed. Special Education students should also be picked up at Kolb Park.

