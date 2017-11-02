Police: San Anselmo cook sexually assaults 8-year-old girl

SAN ANSELMO (KRON) — A San Anselmo cook is facing child molestation charges after San Rafael police say he allegedly sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl.

Thirty-three-year-old Jesus Balam, of Greenbrae, was arrested at around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at M.H. Bread and Butter in San Anselmo.

It’s where the San Rafael Police Department says he works as a cook.

Lt. Dan Fink says Balam has been the focus of a criminal investigation since Sept. 20. when the mother of an 8-year-old girl reported to police that Balam, a family friend, allegedly sexually assaulted and exposed himself to her daughter somewhere in San Rafael sometime in August.

“He was charged with…one count of annoying and molesting and molesting a minor under the age of 18,” Lt. Fink said. “And also, the lewd and lascivious acts by force of a minor under 14.”

Those charges are felonies.

Lt. Fink says it doesn’t appear any of the crimes happened at the restaurant.

The owner of M.H. Bread and Butter declined to speak on-camera for this story but tells KRON4 she is cooperating with detectives in their investigation.

“We’re going to arrest him wherever we can find him,” Lt. Fink said. “It just so happens we had information that he was at work, and so that’s why we arrested him there.”

Customers were disturbed by the allegations but say Balam’s alleged crimes are not a reflection of the business.

“I’m sure that the guy didn’t seem like that,” said one customer, who did not give his name to KRON4. “People who do terrible things often don’t seem like people who do that. So, it’s a great place to eat, and I love it.”

Balam is currently being held at the Marin County Jail.

