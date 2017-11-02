Newcomer Garoppolo set to watch as 49ers host Cardinals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) After eight straight losses to open the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era in San Francisco, the 49ers finally won at something this week.

The Niners acquired what they hope will be their quarterback of the future when they dealt a second-round pick to New England for Jimmy Garoppolo.

They are still seeking their first win on the field and if they are going to get it Sunday against Arizona (3-4), it most likely will come without the help from Garoppolo. He is still learning the offense and only expected to play in an emergency.