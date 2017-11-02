Newcomer Garoppolo set to watch as 49ers host Cardinals

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton (5) leaves the field after an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, in London, England. These are Drew Stanton's Cardinals now. The career backup who's spent the last six years with coach Bruce Arians is the man at the controls of the Arizona Cardinals, with Blaine Gabbert his backup and Carson Palmer probably out for the rest of the season. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) After eight straight losses to open the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era in San Francisco, the 49ers finally won at something this week.

The Niners acquired what they hope will be their quarterback of the future when they dealt a second-round pick to New England for Jimmy Garoppolo.

They are still seeking their first win on the field and if they are going to get it Sunday against Arizona (3-4), it most likely will come without the help from Garoppolo. He is still learning the offense and only expected to play in an emergency.

