Raiders looking to tighten run defense

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) If the Oakland Raiders are going to have any success turning their season around in the second half they will need to be strong on defense against the run and generate some turnovers in the secondary.

The Raiders have given up 120.4 yards per game on the ground, 25th in the league. Oakland gave up 166 yards rushing in Sunday’s 34-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Running back LeSean McCoy had 151 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said that they held McCoy in check for the most part until a 48-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.