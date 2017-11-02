The World According to Gary: Astros win first World Series title



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–– In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the Astros’ first World Series win, Dodgers’ Yaseil Puig’s home burglarized and Gary celebrates 25 years in radio.

The Astros got their first World Series win Wednesday night and as you can expect they went wild. Gary says after 56 long years it was about time. Astros star Carlos Correa got two big wins that night. He proposed to his girlfriend Miss Texas USA, Daniella Rodriguez.

While Yaseil Puig was playing during Game 7 of the World Series, someone broke into his home and stole $500,000 in jewelry.

A very special Happy Anniversary to veteran sports journalist Gary Radnich as he celebrates 25 years in Radio.

