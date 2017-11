Twitter accidentally deactivates President Trump’s account

(KRON) Twitter acknowledges it accidentally deactivated President Trump’s personal account.

Twitter posted this tweet:

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.

— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017