VIDEO: Alabama kidnapping victim escapes from captor’s trunk

By Published: Updated:


ALABAMA (KRON)– An Alabama kidnapping victim made a daring escape from the trunk of her alleged captor’s car and it was all caught on camera.

Police said the suspect, Timothy Wyatt, broke into the woman’s home and abducted her.

When Wyatt went into the gas station, the victim waited a few seconds, popped the trunk and ran inside for help.

The suspect saw the victim and quickly left the store, speeding off in the car.

Wyatt was later taken into police custody and charged with robbery and kidnapping.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s