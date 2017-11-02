VIDEO: Alabama kidnapping victim escapes from captor’s trunk



ALABAMA (KRON)– An Alabama kidnapping victim made a daring escape from the trunk of her alleged captor’s car and it was all caught on camera.

Police said the suspect, Timothy Wyatt, broke into the woman’s home and abducted her.

When Wyatt went into the gas station, the victim waited a few seconds, popped the trunk and ran inside for help.

The suspect saw the victim and quickly left the store, speeding off in the car.

Wyatt was later taken into police custody and charged with robbery and kidnapping.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES