VIDEO: Amazon bookstore opens in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Internet sales of books has meant that hundreds of bookstores across the country have closed their doors, but a new bookstore at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek opened on Thursday.

The irony is it’s an Amazon bookstore.

Amazon, of course, is the online bookseller. It has been blamed for brick-and-mortar stores closing.

Now, it is now opening a retail store with, of all things, a brick storefront.

Sales at the store will be linked to information gathered online.

The Walnut Creek store is one of 13 retail bookstores across the nation.

There’s already one in San Jose.

