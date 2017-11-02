SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Thousands of small-to-medium-sized businesses were affected by the North Bay wildfires.

Many of them operated out of people’s homes, which burned down.

A federal loan program and local economic development agencies are teaming up to help businesses get back on their feet.

KRON4’s Gabe Slate visited the newly opened SBA Business Recovery Center in Santa Rosa.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

