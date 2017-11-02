ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — A series of concerts slated to help victims of the North Bay wildfires was so popular that the website for tickets crashed.

Three concerts are being put on by Bottlerock Presents, the producer of the annual spring music concert in Napa.

The Bay Area-favorite Counting Crows will play a series of benefit concerts to help those affected by the wildfires. One of those concerts will happen at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University.

Tickets went on sale early Thursday morning. A representative with Bottlerock Presents, the group that puts on the Napa annual concert says the site crashed because so many people wanted to help out and buy a ticket.

Here’s what you need to know:

The concert is called For the Love of Sonoma.

It takes place on Nov. 18 at Weill Hall. And that is just one concert.

Also on Nov. 18, For the Love of Napa, Michael Franti and Spearhead will perform at Robert Mondavi Winery.

Bay Area native group Train will take the stage to help raise money to help victims.

Train is performing at the Napa Opera House on Dec. 1.

And lastly, coming up next Thursday, Band Together Bay Area Benefit Concert, starring Metallica, Dave Matthews, with Tim Reynolds and Dead and Company with John Mayer.

That massive concert has already raised $9 million for those devastated by the fires.

The mega concert is at AT&T Park on Nov. 9.

The executive director says they are also working on some other concerts that they will be announcing soon, all to try and lend a big hand to so many hit hard by the fires.

