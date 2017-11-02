What are the odds? Woman claims 2 lottery prizes on same day

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – She knows how to pick a winner.
Local media report that Kimberly Morris of Wake Forest scratched off two North Carolina lottery tickets on Monday, winning $1 million on one of the tickets and $10,000 with another.
Morris thought things were going well when she bought a ticket at a grocery store Monday afternoon and scratched off the $10,000 prize. She went to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim her prize.
On the way home, she stopped and bought another ticket, and bingo! It was worth $1 million.
She chose to take the lump sum on the $1 million ticket, which was worth $417,012 after taxes.
