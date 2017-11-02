Woman sues Sephora, claims lipstick sample gave her herpes

LOS ANGELES (KRON)–A woman claims to have contracted herpes from a lipstick sample she used at a Sephora location in Los Angeles.

The woman is suing the company for $25,000 after she used a “common use” sampler to apply lipstick in Oct. of 2015.

She was diagnosed with oral herpes shortly after that and claims she never had herpes or cold sores prior to visiting the Sephora store.

The woman said the makeup company doesn’t have “adequate practices in place to avoid herpes exposure.”

Sephora denies the allegation.

