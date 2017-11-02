Yosemite mountain pass closes ahead of snowstorms

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — National park officials say a mountain pass across the Sierra Nevada that runs through Yosemite National Park is closing to traffic ahead of winter-like storms expected to dump up to 2 feet of snow on the highest peaks.

Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road will be closed to traffic starting Thursday at 5 p.m.

The closure will remain in effect through the weekend and the road conditions will be re-assessed on Monday, when the storms are expected to dissipate and road conditions can be assessed.

Forecasters say light rain over the northern mountains is expected as early as Thursday afternoon but heavier rain and snow will likely fall Friday night through Saturday, with a second storm coming Sunday.

The following is from the National Park Service:

“All roads within the park are subject to chain control or temporary closures due to hazardous driving conditions. All motorists are required to carry tire chains, even if their car is equipped with four-wheel drive, while driving in the park during the winter months.”

