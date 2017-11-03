2-alarm fire burning on Mason Street in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 2-alarm fire is burning in San Francisco on Friday night, firefighters tweeted.

The fire is burning at 1199 Mason St.

It broke out at around 6 p.m.

No other information has been made available by firefighters.

110317WF1 UPDATE 2nd Alarms at 1199 Mason Contained medics evaluating adults we assisted/rescued multiple occupants No INJ reported pic.twitter.com/GtDziPkG56 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) November 4, 2017

