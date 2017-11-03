Trump calls Bergdahl’s sentence a ‘disgrace’

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) – President Donald Trump says Bowe Bergdahl’s sentence for leaving his post in Afghanistan is “a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military.”

The president’s comment on Twitter came Friday, less than an hour after the White House declined to comment on the military sentence given to Bergdahl.

A military judge in North Carolina ruled Friday that Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post. The judge also gave Bergdahl a dishonorable discharge, reduced his rank to private and said he must forfeit pay equal to $1,000 per month for 10 months.

While campaigning for president, Trump repeatedly called Bergdahl a traitor who deserved serious punishment.

