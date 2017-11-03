Deputies: Teacher had sex with student at her house

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida teacher was arrested Friday on charges of having sex with a student.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Caroline Lawson, 29, early Friday morning at her home in Tampa.

Lawson was a teacher at Lennard High School in Ruskin. She resigned after her arrest.

Detectives say Lawson and a 17-year-old student had sex at Lawson’s home on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Later that evening, Lawson sent a series of text messages to a witness. The texts described what happened.

Deputies met with the victim who provided a detailed account of the sexual encounter and identified Lawson as a teacher at Lennard High School.

Detectives then contacted Lawson on Nov. 2 and say she admitted that the incident being investigated involved text messages she sent to a witness.

She was arrested on two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor- sexual offenses against students by authority figure.

A Hillsborough County School District spokesperson released the following statement about Lawson’s arrest:

“We are deeply disappointed by these charges. The safety of our students is our top priority. We are working with law enforcement as they investigate. This employee has resigned her position with the district.”

Lawson was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail with bond set at $30,000.

No other details have been released.

