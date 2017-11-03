(CNN) — Friday is National Sandwich Day.

But before you dig into your BLT or grilled cheese, what do you know about the history of the sandwich?

The food’s namesake is John Montagu, also known as Britain’s fourth Earl of Sandwich in the 1700s.

According to legend, the Earl ate nothing but pieces of beef between two slices of toasted bread because he didn’t want to leave his card games.

Whether that’s actually true remains up to debate.

In fact, the concept of a sandwich had been around centuries earlier in Europe and the Middle East.

But the word “sandwich” first appeared in print in 1762 by author Edward Gibbon and appeared in a cookbook for the first time about a decade later.

Sandwiches became widely popular thanks to the creation of sliced and packaged bread, making it easier to actually create them.

