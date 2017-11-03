Hundreds of new iPhone Xs stolen from delivery truck in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The new iPhone X hasn’t been out for 24 hours, and it is already being targeted by thieves.
On Wednesday morning, hundreds of new phones were stolen from a delivery truck in San Francisco’s Stonestown Mall.
The van was parked at the loading dock when the crooks stole the phones.
They were worth more than $370,000.
- GIRL VIOLENTLY ASSAULTED ON DUBLIN SCHOOL CAMPUS
- DISCOVERY BAY MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
- 3 BAY AREA TEENS KILLED IN HALLOWEEN NIGHT CAR CRASH
- GANG MEMBER WHOSE ‘HOT’ MUGSHOT WENT VIRAL PLEADS GUILTY
- NON-SMOKERS GET EXTRA DAYS OFF TO MAKE UP FOR SMOKE BREAKS
- TRICK-OR-TREATER FINDS BLADE IN HALLOWEEN CANDY
- KRON4 & THE SALVATION ARMY: NORTH BAY FIRE RELIEF FUNDRAISER