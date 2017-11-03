Hundreds of new iPhone Xs stolen from delivery truck in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The new iPhone X hasn’t been out for 24 hours, and it is already being targeted by thieves.

On Wednesday morning, hundreds of new phones were stolen from a delivery truck in San Francisco’s Stonestown Mall.

The van was parked at the loading dock when the crooks stole the phones.

They were worth more than $370,000.

