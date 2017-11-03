Hundreds of new iPhone Xs stolen from delivery truck in San Francisco

By Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, the new iPhone X is displayed in the showroom after the new product announcement at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif. Apple is offering a nifty way to unlock its new iPhone X...just stare at it. Face ID, Apple’s name for its facial-recognition technology, replaces the fingerprint sensor found on other models. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The new iPhone X hasn’t been out for 24 hours, and it is already being targeted by thieves.

On Wednesday morning, hundreds of new phones were stolen from a delivery truck in San Francisco’s Stonestown Mall.

The van was parked at the loading dock when the crooks stole the phones.

They were worth more than $370,000.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s